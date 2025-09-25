Reliance Consumer to invest Rs 1,156 crore in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

<p>Chennai: Home-grown Reliance Consumer Products Limited on Wednesday committed to invest Rs 1,156 crore to set up an integrated manufacturing facility in the port city of Thoothukudi. This is yet another evidence of Thoothukudi having shaken off its anti-industry image that followed protests bringing the shutters down on the Vedanta-owned Sterlite Copper in 2018. </p>.<p>A Memorandum of Understanding between RCPL and Guidance, the investment promotion body of the Tamil Nadu government, was signed in the presence of Industries Minister T R B Raaja. The manufacturing facility will come up at the industrial park operated by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) in Allikulam in Thoothukudi district. </p>.<p>“This facility will span 60 acres and focus on multi-product manufacturing, from regional snacks to biscuits, spices to atta, edible oil and much more. Over the next 5 years, it will generate 2,000 local jobs,” Raaja said. </p>.Urban India set to spend Rs 2.19 lakh crore this festive season; online shopping surges.<p>RCPL is the third FMCG major after Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) and Dabur to invest in Tamil Nadu in the last two years. </p>.<p>While Godrej has set up a plant to manufacture consumer products like soaps and face creams in Chengalpattu district at an investment of Rs 515 crore, Dabur will invest Rs 400 crores over a period of five years, its first such facility in South India, at the Food Park in Tindivanam, 110 km from Chennai. </p>.<p>RCPL’s investment in Thoothukudi comes little over a month after Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast rolling out its first electric car from its greenfield facility. The city in the past three years has garnered investments in various sectors ranging from electronics to renewable energy. </p>.<p>Additionally, Thoothukudi is being positioned as a hub for India’s commercial space industry, with the state government planning a Space Park and ISRO building its second spaceport in Kulasekarapattinam.</p>