Hometechnologygadgets

Apple MacBook Pro M5 review: Powerful PC with incremental upgrades

Apple's latest M5-powered MacBook is a beast of a personal computer. It can handle any heavy duty tasks effectively without breaking a sweat.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 15:11 IST
Apple MacBook Pro M5
4.5/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent build quality |Wonderful display panel | Powerful M5 chipset | Impressively long battery life

  • Cons:

    Customer has to cough up Rs 15,000 extra for nano-texture display model

Specifications:

Display: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a pixel density of 254 ppi (pixels per inch), TrueTone and ProMotion technology | Processor: Apple M5 chipset | Operating System: macOS 26 Tahoe| Battery: 72.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery with up to 96W charging speed| RAM options: 16GB/24GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (up to 40Gb/s transfer speed) ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3 |Camera: 12MP Centre Stage camera | Keyboard: Magic Keyboard with 78 keys, including 12 full-height function keys and four arrow keys in an inverted-T arrangement, and a Touch ID sensor and a spacious Force Touch trackpad | Price: Starts at Rs 1,69,900.

Apple MacBook Pro M5

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5 (rear-side).

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5's right side view.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5's left side view.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5's 12MP Centre Stage camera at the top of the display panel.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5's MagicKeyboard.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple MacBook Pro M5.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

