Specifications:

Display: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a pixel density of 254 ppi (pixels per inch), TrueTone and ProMotion technology | Processor: Apple M5 chipset | Operating System: macOS 26 Tahoe| Battery: 72.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery with up to 96W charging speed| RAM options: 16GB/24GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (up to 40Gb/s transfer speed) ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3 |Camera: 12MP Centre Stage camera | Keyboard: Magic Keyboard with 78 keys, including 12 full-height function keys and four arrow keys in an inverted-T arrangement, and a Touch ID sensor and a spacious Force Touch trackpad | Price: Starts at Rs 1,69,900.