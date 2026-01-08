<p>New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries are on a downtrend for the past four trading sessions and have declined nearly 8 per cent.</p>.<p>The blue-chip stock has declined 7.67 per cent in the past four trading days on the BSE.</p>.<p>Tracking the weak trend in the stock, the company's market valuation has eroded by Rs 1,65,299.15 crore to Rs 19,89,679.45 crore in four days.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the stock lost 2.25 per cent to settle at Rs 1,470.30 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.37 per cent to Rs 1,468.45.</p>.<p>At the NSE, shares of the firm dipped 2.23 per cent to Rs 1,470.60.</p>.Stock markets fall for 2nd day as selling in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank dents sentiment.<p>The frontline stock was among the major contributor in markets' sharp decline on Thursday.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 84,180.96. During the day, it plummeted 851.04 points, or 1 per cent, to 84,110.10.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent to 25,876.85.</p>