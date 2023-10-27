JOIN US
Reliance Jio posts smallest profit rise in seven quarters

Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, reported its slowest profit growth in seven quarters on Friday, hurt by higher expenses and a lack of recent tariff hikes.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 13:11 IST

Bengaluru: Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, reported its slowest profit growth in seven quarters on Friday, hurt by higher expenses and a lack of recent tariff hikes.

Jio, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, said net profit rose 12 per cent to Rs 5,058 crore ($608 million) in the second quarter.

The company said revenue from operations climbed 9.9 per cent to Rs 24,750 crore. However, expenses jumped 9 per cent to Rs 18,063 crore.

Jio did not announce any tariff hikes in the quarter.

It is looking to further boost user growth with the recent launch of a 4G budget-friendly phone and wireless broadband Jio AirFiber.

Reliance Industries is scheduled to report its results later in the day.

($1 = 83.2150 Indian rupees)

(Published 27 October 2023, 13:11 IST)
