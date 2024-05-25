Reliance Power reports Rs 397 crore loss in Q4

For the full fiscal year, the company's losses widened to Rs 2,068.38 crore from Rs 470.77 crore loss in FY23.

The board of the company also 'approved authorisations of members for issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and securities through qualified institutional placement (QIP). These shall be in terms of the applicable rules, regulations, guidelines, and laws, including Securities and Exchange Board of India'.

Reliance Power has close to 6,000 MW of operational power generation assets.