Reliance reports flat Q3 profit at Rs 18,645 cr as retail weakness weighs

<p>Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported almost a flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, as weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments, according to a company filing.</p>.<p>The country's largest conglomerate saw muted earnings growth in the retail business on GST rate rationalisation, even as its energy and digital businesses provided support.</p>.<p>Its net profit of Rs 18,645 crore in October-December - the third quarter of the current 2025-26 fiscal year - compared to Rs 18,540 crore a year back.</p>.<p>Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.69 lakh crore from Rs 2.43 lakh crore in October-December 2024. </p>