Reliance reports flat Q3 profit at Rs 18,645 cr as retail weakness weighs

The country's largest conglomerate saw muted earnings growth in the retail business on GST rate rationalisation, even as its energy and digital businesses provided support.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 17:23 IST
Business NewsRetailReliance

