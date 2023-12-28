Reliance will never be complacent, will be in world's top 10 conglomerates: Mukesh Ambani

"Today, the domestic and global environments for business are changing very fast. There is simply no room for complacency," he said.

"Reliance was never complacent in the past, and Reliance will never be complacent in future."

Reliance, he said, is known for 'disrupting the market through constant innovation and reinvention.'

Starting with a small textile manufacturing unit in Mumbai, Reliance did backward integration, it ventured into petrochemicals (which provide feedstock for textiles) and became the nation's largest producer. It then set up an oil refinery, the largest in the country and expanded it to being the world's biggest single-location oil refining complex.