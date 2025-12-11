Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IPL matches at Chinnaswamy stadium only after KSCA complies with safety upgrades?

According to sources, the Cabinet placed the onus on the KSCA to implement recommendations of the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission’s report following the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 17:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 17:12 IST
Bengaluru newsIndian Premier LeagueIPLRCBstampedeKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us