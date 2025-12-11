<p>Belagavi: The Cabinet is said to have <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/decision-on-ipl-matches-at-chinnaswamy-stadium-on-dec-11-3827065">decided to allow matches of the upcoming season</a> Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinnaswamy-stadium">Chinnaswamy stadium</a> only after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) complies with safety and security requirements. </p><p>According to sources, the Cabinet placed the onus on the KSCA to implement recommendations of the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission’s report following the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-stampede-what-went-wrong-3576186"> June 4 stampede outside the stadium</a> in which 11 people died. </p><p>The stampede occurred during celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) victory in the IPL. </p>.'Won't allow shifting of IPL matches from Chinnaswamy stadium': D K Shivakumar.<p>The Commission concluded that the “design and structure” of the stadium were “unsuitable and unsafe” for mass gatherings. Citing “systematic limitations”, the Commission had “strongly” recommended relocating events where large crowds are expected to venues that are “better suited”. </p><p>The Commission has recommended: purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, adequate gates for mass entry and exit (ingress and egress), integrated public transport access points and tourist hubs, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking and drop-off infrastructure to handle attendee volumes. </p><p>Newly-elected KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad, a former India pacer, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. Shivakumar had said that he wouldn’t allow IPL to be shifted outside Bengaluru. </p>.Karnataka HC dismisses plea to set aside Chinnaswamy stadium stampede probe report.<p><strong>New cess?</strong></p><p>The Cabinet is learned to have to approved a Bill to introduce a cess of ₹1,000 on new vehicles by amending the Karnataka Road Safety Aurhority Act. This Bill may be introduced in the ongoing session of the legislature here. </p><p><strong>Internal quota</strong></p><p>The Cabinet is also said to have approved a Bill providing internal reservation for Scheduled Castes by sub-classifying them within their 17% quota for jobs and education. This Bill, too, is coming up in the ongoing session. </p>