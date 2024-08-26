Sebi issues notice to Paytm on ESOPs given to CEO Sharma; firm says disclosure already made

Sebi had issued a show cause notice to Paytm on ESOP issued to Sharma.

"This is not a new development, as the Company had already made relevant disclosures on this matter in its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, as well as the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company is in regular communication with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and making necessary representations regarding this matter," Paytm said in response to a stock exchange query.

The disclosure made on May 22 and July 19 said that Paytm has submitted its preliminary response and is in the process of seeking further information from the regulator in this regard.

"Based on an independent legal opinion obtained by the management, it believes that the Company is compliant with the relevant regulations. Accordingly, there is no impact on the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024," the filing said.