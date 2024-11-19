Home
Sebi resolves over 6,000 complaints through SCORES platform in October

The number of pending complaints slipped to 6,490 as of October 31 from 6,685 as of September 30, as 6,132 fresh complaints were received on the platform last month.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 13:32 IST

