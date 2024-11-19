Sebi resolves over 6,000 complaints through SCORES platform in October

<p>New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has disposed of 6,327 complaints against companies and market intermediaries through its grievance redressal platform SCORES in October.</p>.<p>As many as 15 complaints were pending for more than three months on SCORES as of October-end, involving entities such as Angel One, Groww Invest Tech, Jainam Broking, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, CAMS Investor Services and Lml Ltd, according to Sebi data.</p>.<p>The number of pending complaints slipped to 6,490 as of October 31 from 6,685 as of September 30, as 6,132 fresh complaints were received on the platform last month.</p>.<p>SCORES is a grievance redressal system launched in June 2011.</p>.<p>It is designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions.</p>.Fixed match to save crony capitalists, ordinary investors losing: Rahul Gandhi on Adani, SEBI chief.<p>Sebi, in April this year, launched a new version of SCORES with additional features.</p>.<p>The average resolution time for complaints processed by entities was nine days, while the average time for addressing complaints undergoing a first-level review stood at five days, the regulator said in a public notice.</p>.<p>Sebi said that pending complaints include cases where entities and designated bodies have submitted their Action Taken Reports (ATRs) within the stipulated time, but the complaints remain in a pending state to allow investors an opportunity to escalate if dissatisfied.</p>.<p>Under SCORES 2.0, complaints are automatically forwarded to the relevant entity, which is required to submit an ATR to the investor within 21 days.</p>.<p>If the investor is dissatisfied, they can seek a first-level review within 15 days, which brings the complaint back to the pending list. Designated bodies then handle such complaints and provide their ATRs.</p>.<p>If the investors are unsatisfied after the first-level review, then they can opt for a second-level review. Alternatively, complaints may also be resolved through the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) mechanism.</p>.<p>Complaints which not escalated by investors within the specified time frames are treated as resolved.</p>