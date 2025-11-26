<p>Mysuru: An 18 year old man was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants at Shantinagar in Udaygiri police station limits in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. CCTV footage of the murder has gone viral. Two boys are seen stabbing the victim in his stomach in the footage.</p><p>The incident occurred on Sultan road around 5.45 am while he was returning after Namaz near 10th Cross. Though he was rushed to Al Ansar, a private hospital, he was declared brought dead. </p><p>Syed Soofiyan son of Syed Nayaaz, an employee at a Bharath Cauvery silk and handicraft showroom is the deceased. </p>.Government school in Mysuru district under fire as students made to fetch water from sump to clean toilets .<p>Based on the complaint by his paternal uncle Syed Nazir, Udaygiri Police have registered a case under column 103 (1) read with 3(b) of BNS act. His Uncle Nazir has suspected Shaakib and gang to have committed the crime and has urged for justice. </p><p>The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy at the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute. </p><p>His mother Shaayin Taj has told media persons that Soofiyan had left home for namaz after having food around 5.20 am. The boys who might have been under the influence of narcotic drugs have killed him.</p><p>According to police the accused were known to the victim. The investigation is on. </p>