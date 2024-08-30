Singapore Airlines gets India's FDI approval for Air India-Vistara merger

Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Friday it has received approval from the Indian government for foreign direct investment, as part of a merger in which Vistara, its 49 per cent-owned joint venture with Tata, will be absorbed into Air India.

Singapore's flagship carrier had announced the plan to merge Vistara and Tata-owned Air India in November 2022, in a bid to create a dominant full-service airline in the domestic and international markets.

"The FDI Approval, together with anti-trust and merger control clearances and approvals, as well as other governmental and regulatory approvals received to date, represent a significant development towards the completion of the Proposed Merger," SIA said in a statement.