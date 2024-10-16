Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

South Indian Bank Q2 profit rises 18% to Rs 325 cr

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 275 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 08:47 IST
Business News

Follow us on :

Follow Us