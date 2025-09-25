Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Startups struggle to raise funds; 23% drop in funding in Jan-Sept period

With macroeconomic uncertainty leading to reduced venture capital, startups have been struggling to raise funds for some quarters now.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 10:52 IST
Business NewsstartupFunding

Follow us on :

Follow Us