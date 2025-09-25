Startups struggle to raise funds; 23% drop in funding in Jan-Sept period

<p>Bengaluru: Tech startups in the country have raised only $7.7 billion from January to September (9 months) 2025, a 23 per cent decline compared to $10.1 billion in the same period last year and a 6 per cent drop compared to $8.3 billion in 9M 2023. </p><p>With macroeconomic uncertainty leading to reduced venture capital, startups have been struggling to raise funds for some quarters now.</p><p>Market intelligence platform Tracxn, in its latest India Tech Funding report, revealed that funding trends varied across stages. While Seed Stage funding witnessed a total of $727 million, a 39 per cent decline compared to $1.2 billion in 9M 2024, and a 34% drop from $1.1 billion in 9M 2023, Early Stage funding stood at $2.7 billion, down 10 per cent from $3.0 billion in 9M 2024, but on par with 9M 2023 levels. Late-stage funding raised a total of $4.3 billion, a 27 per cent decline from $5.9 billion in 9M 2024, and a 4 per cent drop compared to $4.5 billion raised in 9M 2023.</p>.Bengaluru startup announces India’s first indigenous, MALE autonomous combat aircraft.<p>However, the report pointed out that the country is the third-highest funded globally, ahead of Germany and France, and behind the US and the UK.</p><p>Neha Singh, Co-Founder of Tracxn, said, “India climbing to the 3rd rank globally reflects the resilience and adaptability of our startup ecosystem. What we are witnessing is a clear shift toward maturity, with rising acquisitions, steady IPO activity, and continued unicorn creation providing balanced exit pathways for founders and investors. At the same time, sectors such as Enterprise Applications, Retail, and Transportation & Logistics Tech are driving long-term investor confidence and fueling India’s digital transformation."</p><p>January to September 2025 (till September 22) witnessed 10 $100 million funding rounds, compared to 16 in 9M 2024 and 15 in 9M 2023. </p><p>The report highlights that Enterprise Applications, Retail, and Transportation & Logistics Tech were the top-performing sectors during this period. Enterprise Applications received $2.3 billion, a 6% decrease compared to $2.5 billion raised in 9M 2024, but a 2% increase compared to $2.2 billion raised in 9M 2023. Retail received $2.0 billion in funding, an 18% decline compared to $2.4 billion raised in 9M 2024, but a 15% rise compared to $1.7 billion raised in 9M 2023. </p><p>In terms of exits, 110 acquisitions took place during this period, a 15% increase over 96 in 9M 2024 and a drop of 5% compared to 116 acquisitions in 9M 2023. The largest deal was Resulticks’ $2.0 billion acquisition by Diginex. </p><p>Interestingly, there were 4 unicorns created in 9M 2025, compared to 5 in 9M 2024 and 1 in 9M 2023. India is now home to 122 unicorns, of which 22 have already exited through IPOs or acquisitions, the report said.</p><p>Bengaluru continues to dominate the country's unicorn landscape, hosting 53 unicorns, followed by Gurugram (20) and Mumbai (18).</p>