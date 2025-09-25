<p>Google earlier this month introduced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-searchs-advanced-ai-mode-now-supports-hindi-language-in-india-3718799">Hindi language support</a> to the advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mode in its search app.</p><p>Now, the company is all set to further enhance the search experiences in India with launch of the new Search Live feature. India, will the second country outside of the US to get this feature.</p><p>Search Live is a mobile-first experience for when the user needs quick, real-time help. The user can ask the question out loud and even enable camera sharing with video input to offer more context the Gemini AI.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone.<p>With the Search Live, Google is bringing the advanced capabilities of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/googles-generative-ai-project-astra-bot-to-take-on-gpt-4o-3023982">Project Astra</a> directly into AI Mode.</p><p>For the uninitiated, Project Astra runs on Google's most advanced speech models to be able to understand and have long conversations with device owners to perform multiple tasks with less time. </p><p>It has several use cases; for instance, a user can turn on the AI Mode and tap the camera icon and point to the room and ask where to begin the cleaning. It will be able to help you tidy up the place in a systemic way in less time.</p><p>Also, if you are going to a programme, but not sure which dress dress to wear. You can turn on the Search Live and point the camera to the dresses and ask which outfit to wear. He/she can converse with the Gemini AI via Google Search Live feature to add information on what the event is about, is it with just friends or with family members. Based on the available inputs, Gemini AI bot will offer best suggestions.</p><p>Google says that more 100 million monthly active users in the U.S. and India now use AI Mode in its Search app. In India, people are using AI mode for queries related to education, recommendations, comparison, writing and step-by-step instructions use cases.</p><p>With the new Search Live feature, it will further improve the user experience on Google Search app.</p>.Netizens are going 'Nano' bananas over Google's latest gen AI image creator tool .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>