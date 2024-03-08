Sudha Murty holds close to Rs 5,600 crore worth of stocks in Infosys

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning took to the X to announce her nomination. "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure."

Murty thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation.