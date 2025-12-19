<p>Karwar: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have reached an agreement on power sharing.</p><p>Speaking to media persons after offering prayers at the Jagadeeshwari Ammanavaru Temple in Andle village of Ankola taluk in Uttara Kannada district on Friday, he said, "The CM and I have reached an agreement. The high command has forged this agreement, and both of us will go by it."</p><p>Responding to a question regarding Siddaramaiah’s statement in assembly that he would complete his five-year-term as CM and there was no agreement on change of guard, Shivakumar said, “I have never said he (Siddaramaiah) won’t be there for five years. I have also not said that high command was not in his favour. He (Siddaramaiah) is the CM of the state because the high command is with him.”</p>.'I was elected for five years': Siddaramaiah dismisses power-sharing talks.<p>When asked if there is a possibility of change of guard in the government, he clarified that no such discussion is taking place in the party and all the controversy is in the realm of media.</p><p>“I am touring several holy places in Uattara Kannada district praying for fulfillment of my desires and good of the state. Five years ago, when I had visited Jagadishwari Amma temple seeking fulfillment of my family wish, my prayers were answered by the Goddesses. I am returning from here with content,” he said.</p><p>Shivakumar had earlier in the day visited Gokarna, Murdeshwara and other holy places and offered special poojas at these temples.</p>