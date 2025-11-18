Swiggy to charge additional amount from select restaurants on 'One' orders from November 25; what that means for you

<p>Food delivery platform<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=swiggy"> Swiggy</a> is set to introduce new fees for select restaurant partners on orders placed through its Swiggy One membership, <em>NDTV Profit</em> reported. </p><p>The company has reportedly informed select restaurants that the new fees will come into effect from November 25. </p><p>It is expected that the fee will be calculated depending on the total cost of the order. with the blended rate likely to fall between Rs 2 and Rs 5 per order. </p>.Bengaluru: After staying on ORR for 6 years, Swiggy moving from Bellandur to Whitefield.<p>The final amount payable will likely depend on the proportion of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=swiggy%20one">Swiggy One</a> orders a restaurant receives in each payout cycle, the report said. </p><p>The new levy will be an addition to current charges such as the standard 17–25 per cent base commission and other applicable fees. </p><p>Swiggy follows a weekly payout cycle, usually settling payments on Wednesdays or Thursdays, with the schedule differing across cities. </p><p>Swiggy One is the company's premium membership programme, which offers users free deliveries and a range of additional benefits.</p><p>In May, the company also began charging a rain-surge fee to its premium members, a charge that Swiggy One users were previously exempt from. Earlier in February, the company rolled out an additional 2 per cent collection fee on all partner orders.</p>