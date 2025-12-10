<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed an agreement to acquire Coastal Cloud, a Salesforce Summit partner that specialises in Salesforce Consulting for an all cash consideration of Rs 6,292 crore ($700 million).</p><p>Coastal Cloud is one of the largest 'pure-play' Salesforce partners with strong advisory capabilities, multi-cloud offerings and AI/Agentforce expertise. It has strong growth and profitability profile, deep partnership with Salesforce, experienced and credible leadership team and nearly 400 Salesforce certified personnel based in the US. </p><p>Founded in 2012, Coastal Cloud has over 400 strong client roster including a strong presence in the mid-market segment, enabling TCS to penetrate this segment. For TCS, the US is the largest market globally.</p><p>With the acquisitions of ListEngage and Coastal Cloud, TCS will be among top five Salesforce advisory and consulting firms, globally.</p>.TCS signs up with TPG for Rs 18,000 crore data centre play; PE firm commits Rs 8,820 crore.<p>TCS Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian said, “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in advancing our global Salesforce capabilities and accelerating our AI-led transformation agenda. It is another significant step towards realising TCS’s vision of becoming the world's largest AI-led Technology Services company. By adding over 400 multi-cloud specialists with deep industry expertise, we are strengthening our advisory and business consulting capabilities and enhancing our AI and data offerings."</p><p>Coastal Cloud CEO Eric Berridge said, “This is an exciting new chapter for Coastal Cloud, and joining TCS enables us to serve our customers’ evolving needs with even greater depth, speed, and scale. Our team’s Salesforce and multi-cloud expertise, combined with TCS’ global reach, advanced AI capabilities and enterprise scale solutions, will allow us to support customers across a broader spectrum of transformation needs."</p><p>These acquisitions significantly strengthen TCS’ global salesforce aspirations by bringing together comprehensive, multi-cloud Salesforce expertise across industries globally. </p><p>Additionally, TCS will continue to pursue the M&A agenda aligned with its core priorities in AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Engineering and Enterprise Solutions, TCS said.</p>