TCS acquires US Salesforce consulting firm Coastal Cloud for Rs 6,292 crore

Founded in 2012, Coastal Cloud has over 400 strong client roster including a strong presence in the mid-market segment, enabling TCS to penetrate this segment.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 17:18 IST
Published 10 December 2025, 17:18 IST
