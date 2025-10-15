<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended its 15-year partnership with UK-based Kingfisher Plc. under the new agreement, TCS will help Kingfisher to significantly enhance operational efficiency by deploying automation and artificial intelligence (AI). </p><p>Kingfisher is a home improvement retailer with over 1,900 stores across seven countries in the UK and Europe.</p><p>Together, both organisations will establish a joint Innovation and Automation Office to integrate emerging technologies and practices, while also reducing operating costs.</p><p>Shekar Krishnan, Business Unit Head, Retail UK and Europe, TCS, said, “With the combinational power of AI, automation and our deep contextual knowledge, we will help Kingfisher innovate faster, deliver superior customer experience, and drive strategic growth.”</p><p>With a 50-year presence in the region, TCS works with over 200 of the nation’s top brands. The organisation holds a leadership position in software and IT services in the UK and has also been ranked the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in the UK in an independent survey of CIOs from the largest IT spending organisations in the country, the IT services firm said.</p>.'Illegal onslaught on IT employees': Unions accuse TCS of violating Industrial Disputes Act over layoffs.<p>TCS achieved 10 per cent growth, the highest among the top 10 players, and a 7.6 per cent market share, with UK revenues reaching $4,577 million in FY2024.</p><p>To advance Kingfisher’s strategic growth, TCS will introduce a domain-focused application support structure aligned with Kingfisher’s product and platform approach. </p><p>TCS will accelerate the use of automation and AI in IT operations by building on the success of ignio, its SaaS-based AIOps platform, along with its generative AI-powered Application Reliability Engineering solution, the company added.</p><p>Dave Haycocks, IT Services Director, Kingfisher, said, “We are delighted to double down on our commitment with our longstanding partner TCS to drive a more agile and efficient IT operation, to grow our business and help our customers and trade professionals build better homes.”</p><p>Over the last 15 years, TCS has served as Kingfisher’s largest technology partner, working across multiple areas, including digital engineering, SAP-integration, content management and business process services.</p><p>Last week, TCS launched an AI Experience Zone and Design Studio in London. The company said it will create 5,000 new jobs across the UK over the next three years.</p>