Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

TCS extends 15-year partnership with UK-based Kingfisher under new agreement

With a 50-year presence in the region, TCS works with over 200 of the nation’s top brands.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 12:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 12:44 IST
Business NewsTCSKingfishercompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us