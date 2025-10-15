<p>Mumbai: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has granted in-principle environmental clearance for the Madh–Versova Bridge after the state government’s recommendations, marking a key milestone in this Rs 2,400 crore infrastructure initiative aimed to make travel faster in the financial capital of Mumbai.</p><p>Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, who is the Mumbai North MP, has asked the officials of Maharashtra Government to fast-track the implementation of the project while ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to protect the environment. </p>.Trans Harbour Link to be renamed after Vajpayee, Versova-Bandra Sea Link after Veer Savarkar.<p>“Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by the Maharashtra Government and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the Madh–Versova Bridge is set to become a landmark of modern engineering excellence, delivering faster, safer, and sustainable connectivity that will transform commuting across Mumbai,” said Goyal. </p><p>The project, which was proposed in the 1967 Development Plan, which will reduce travel time from Madh Island to Versova from 90 minutes to 5 minutes, decongest traffic, and boost local economic activity. </p><p>Further, Dahisar-Bhayandar Coastal Road Project, Rs 2,200 crore project for three bridges and road widening in Malad area connecting to the coastal road, Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project will also considerably transform the infrastructure.</p>