<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> (TCS) has joined hands with Sybyl and IXAfrica Data Centre Limited (iXAfrica) to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kenya">Kenya</a> and other East African countries.</p><p>This collaboration is aimed at creating jobs that will employ local talent, strengthen local digital infrastructure, and position East Africa as a strategic technology hub for Africa as a whole.</p>.Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 136 crore; eyes IPO.<p>Through a Memorandum of Understanding with both Sybyl and iXAfrica, TCS aims to empower governments, enterprises, and innovators with secure, locally hosted cloud offerings that comply with national data residency and sovereignty requirements, marking a major milestone in Africa’s journey towards digital independence, the company said in a statement.</p><p>TCS has operated in Africa for almost two decades and has over 50 clients in the region. It serves most of the region’s large enterprises, including top telecommunication companies, leading banking and insurance firms, as well as utilities and public enterprises.</p>.Ericsson opens a new Radio Access Network (RAN) Software R&D unit in Bengaluru.<p>The IT services firm will deploy TCS Sovereign Secure Cloud, a bespoke offering for government, public enterprises, and regulated industries, that offers a sovereign cloud with integrated AI to drive data, operational, and digital sovereignty.</p><p>Satishchandra Doreswamy, Vice President & Head, Cloud Unit – Growth Markets, TCS, said, “We offer a resilient and future-ready cloud infrastructure, powered by AI-driven intelligence, that can be tailored to the specific needs of our customers. With built-in compliance to global and local regulatory authorities, our sovereign cloud fuels future-forward business models while meeting the most stringent standards for privacy and regulatory requirements. It is the ideal solution for countries and enterprises that are looking to safeguard their digital sovereignty through robust cloud technology.”</p>.Design platform Figma opens Bengaluru office, to begin hiring.<p>Also, Lion, a beverage brand headquartered in Sydney with operations across Australia and New Zealand, has selected TCS to manage and transform its information technology landscape. </p><p>Through this collaboration, TCS will help enhance Lion’s operational resilience and productivity by adopting a scalable operating model and service delivery automation by infusing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for smarter outcomes.</p>