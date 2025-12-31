<p>New Delhi: The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of November stood at Rs 9.76 lakh crore, or 62.3 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26, compared to 52.5 per cent in the year-ago period, government data released on Wednesday showed.</p>.<p>The Centre estimates the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fiscal-deficit">fiscal deficit</a> (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP, or Rs 15.69 lakh crore.</p>.Centre's fiscal deficit hits 52.6% of full year target at October end: CGA data.<p>According to data released by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/comptroller-and-auditor-general">Controller and Auditor General</a> of India (CAG), the central government received about Rs 19.49 lakh crore, or 55.7 per cent of the corresponding budget estimate for total receipts up to November 2025.</p>.<p>The total expenditure incurred by the Centre was Rs 29.25 lakh crore (57.8 per cent of the corresponding BE 2025-26), out of which Rs 22.67 lakh crore was on revenue account and Rs 6.58 lakh crore on capital account, till November. </p>