TCS stock falls 2%

<p>New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 2 per cent on Friday after its September quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.</p>.<p>The scrip of the Mumbai-based company slipped 1.93 per cent to close at Rs 4,146 apiece on the NSE.</p>.<p>On the BSE, stock of TCS went down by 1.84 per cent to end at Rs 4,150.60 per piece.</p>.<p>In terms of volume, 57.59 lakh equity shares were traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 2.86 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.</p>.<p>It emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.</p>.TCS Q2 net profit up 4.99% to Rs 11,909 crore.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 230.05 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 81,381.36 and the NSE Nifty slipped 34.20 points or 0.14 per cent to 24,964.25.</p>.<p>TCS, the country's largest IT services firm, on Thursday reported a 4.99 per cent increase in September quarter net profit at Rs 11,909 crore, held back by a narrowing of profit margin.</p>.<p>The Tata Group company had reported a net profit of Rs 11,342 crore in the year-ago period, while in the preceding June quarter, it had a post-tax net profit of Rs 12,040 crore.</p>.<p>Tata Consultancy Services' revenues rose 7.06 per cent to Rs 64,988 crore from Rs 60,698 crore in the year-ago period and were marginally higher compared to Rs 63,575 crore in the June quarter.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the company's board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Re 1 each.</p>