Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Insurance boost: Life & health policies now GST-free, premiums set to drop

All individual health insurance policies including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens and reinsurance thereof will also be exempt from GST
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 18:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 18:43 IST
healthNarendra ModiGSTGoods and Services Tax

Follow us on :

Follow Us