<p>New Delhi: US electric-vehicle maker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tesla">Tesla</a> expects Indian consumers to recoup about one-third of the Model Y's 6 million rupee ($67,220) price tag in fuel and maintenance savings over the next 4 to 5 years, the company's India General Manager Sharad Agarwal said on Wednesday.</p><p>Tesla entered India in July and priced its Model Y about 70% higher than the cost of the car in the United States due to high taxes.</p><p>India has 100 per cent import tariffs on cars, which the firm's chief Elon Musk has called among the steepest in the world.</p><p>Indian customers can save around 2 million rupees while buying a Model Y in terms of maintenance and petrol costs, Agarwal said at an event in Gurugram city, neighbouring Delhi.</p><p>"Plus it has a high resale value. The cost of home charging is one tenth of petrol prices," he added. </p><p><em>($1 = 89.2575 Indian rupees)</em></p>