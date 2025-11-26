Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Tesla expects Indian buyers of Model Y to recoup one-third of price in 4-5 years

Tesla entered India in July and priced its Model Y about 70% higher than the cost of the car in the United States due to high taxes.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 09:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 09:45 IST
Business NewsTeslacompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us