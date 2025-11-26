Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Slovenia discuss ways to promote trade, investment ties

Sectoral cooperation was explored across agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, health, transport, energy, tourism, MSMEs, ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine, it said.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 09:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 09:32 IST
India NewsbusinessTrade dealSlovenia

Follow us on :

Follow Us