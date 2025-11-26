<p>New Delhi: India and Slovenia on Wednesday discussed ways to promote trade and investment ties between the two countries, an official statement said.</p>.<p>Sectoral cooperation was explored across agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, health, transport, energy, tourism, MSMEs, ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine, it said.</p>.'Good news on India-US trade deal may come soon, says Piyush Goyal.<p>These issues were discussed during the 10th session of the India-Slovenia Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC) here.</p>.<p>Both sides expressed optimism for the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Slovenia is a member of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/european-union">European Union</a>. </p>