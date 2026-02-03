<p>New Delhi: EV major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tesla">Tesla </a>India on Tuesday said it has launched various initiatives, including an EMI scheme, to lift weak sales in the country.</p>.<p>To encourage customers switching from the petrol and diesel cars to electric, Tesla said it is offering Rs 3 lakh exchange incentive.</p>.<p>Besides, customers can now purchase the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/tesla-to-sell-model-y-cars-in-india-starting-at-around-rs-60-lakh-3630766">Model Y </a>at a monthly installment starting from Rs 49,000, with a down payment of just Rs 6 lakh significantly lowering the barrier to entry for premium electric vehicles, it added.</p>.<p>Tesla India commenced deliveries of Model Y in September last year.</p>.Tesla to open showroom in Bengaluru soon.<p>As per the EV sales data shared by FADA, Tesla India has managed to sell 225 units last year.</p>.<p>Overall electric passenger vehicle retail sales rose to 1,76,817 units last year, up 77 per cent as compared with 99,875 units in 2024 calendar year.</p>.<p>By switching to Tesla Model Y the customers can achieve savings of up to Rs 20,000 per month through reduced fuel and maintenance costs, underscoring the long-term cost benefits and lower total cost of ownership of EVs, it said in a statement.</p>.<p>It also gives mid-segment SUV and sedan owners the opportunity to upgrade to Tesla with an effective ownership cost starting at Rs 29,000 per month, the company said.</p>