Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Tesla India offers EMI, exchange incentive to boost sales

Overall electric passenger vehicle retail sales rose to 1,76,817 units last year, up 77 per cent as compared with 99,875 units in 2024 calendar year.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 10:59 IST
Business NewsEVTeslasales

Follow us on :

Follow Us