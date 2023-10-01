Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Tesla launches updated Model Y in China, keeps starting price unchanged

Tesla unveiled a restyled Model 3 with a longer driving range, manufactured at its Shanghai factory, in China and other export markets in early September.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 09:20 IST

Follow Us

US automaker Tesla on Sunday released an updated version of its Model Y in China, with minor changes to the vehicle's exterior and interior.

The changes include a new wheel design, according to a post by Tesla's official WeChat account. The starting price in China for the Model Y, the company's global best-seller, was unchanged at 263,900 yuan ($36,146).

Tesla unveiled a restyled Model 3 with a longer driving range, manufactured at its Shanghai factory, in China and other export markets in early September.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 October 2023, 09:20 IST)
Business NewsChinaTeslaModel YTremding

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT