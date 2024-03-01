Tesla raises prices of some Model Y vehicles in US

Tesla on Friday raised prices of certain Model Y vehicles in the United States by $1,000, according to its website.

The company raised the price of its Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles to $43,990 and $48,990, respectively.

Prices of the Model Y Performance variant and other models remained unchanged, according to the website.

In February, Tesla temporarily cut prices of some of its Model Y cars in the US until February 29, nearly a month after it slashed prices across Europe and China.

"This is the essential quandary of manufacturing: factories need continuous production for efficiency, but consumer demand is seasonal," CEO Elon Musk said last month while replying to a post on X from Tesla saying prices would go up in March.