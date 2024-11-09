Home
Tesla shares roar back to trillion-dollar value on Trump’s win

Shares of the company closed up 8.2% at $321.22 Friday, taking their gains this year to 29%, and Tesla’s market value to about $1.03 trillion.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 04:36 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 04:36 IST
