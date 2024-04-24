Tesla's shift on low-cost cars throws Mexico, India factory plans into limbo

Tesla said on Tuesday that it will use its existing factories to build new and more affordable vehicles as early as late this year, leaving investments in new factories in Mexico and India unlikely in the near term.

The world's top EV maker said it plans to raise production by 50 per cent from 2023 to its current capacity of close to 3 million vehicles before investing in new manufacturing lines.

"This update may result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected but enables us to prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times," the company said.

Investors cheered the decision not to take the risks of building new models in new factories, with Tesla shares jumping 12 per cent in after-hour trading despite the company's quarterly results missing financial targets.

"I think it's a positive that he's not just barreling ahead with an expansion plan, ignoring the challenges in the market and the fact that he's doing a cheaper vehicle from the existing product line," said Elliot Johnson, chief investment officer at Evolve ETFs, which manages nearly $6 billion in assets, including investments in Tesla and other EV makers.

Reuters exclusively reported on April 5 that Tesla had scrapped plans to launch its cheap vehicle, known as Model 2, which Tesla planned to build in Texas, Mexico and a third country. The Model 2 had been expected to cost $25,000 and drive Tesla's growth into a mass-market automaker.

Musk had responded to the Reuters report with a message on X that "Reuters is lying." He did not give details and on Tuesday he did not directly address the Reuters report.

Instead, Tesla discussed unidentified new models that appeared to be different products.