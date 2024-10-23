Home
TVS Motor Co Q2 net profit rises 41% to Rs 588.13 crore

Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 11,301.68 crore as against Rs 9,932.82 crore in the year-ago period, the comapny said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 13:01 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 13:01 IST
