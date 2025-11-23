Menu
Price crash: CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to direct central agencies to procure grains under MSP

Karnataka has cultivated maize in over 17.94 lakh hectares and green gram in over 4.16 lakh hectares this Kharif season, Siddaramaiah said.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 21:52 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 21:52 IST
Karnataka NewsMSPSiddaramaiah

