<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday hinted about major "political fluctuations" in the state in next six months.</p>.<p>Speaking at the party’s silver jubilee event, Kumaraswamy said, "Unforeseen and unexpected events are likely to take place in state politics in the next six months. So, we need to be ready and I advise our leaders and party workers to be with the people and work at the grassroots level".</p>.<p>The former chief minister said the political situation in the state had reached a stage where no one could predict one’s political stance.</p>.Had requested Sonia Gandhi to make Siddaramaiah CM: H D Deve Gowda.<p>Meanwhile, party supreme H D Deve Gowda said that JD(S) will never snap its alliance with the NDA. "We will not break our alliance with the NDA under any circumstance. We have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership".</p>.<p>Deve Gowda even said that JD(S) would come to power in 2028 and Kumaraswamy would be the chief minister. </p>