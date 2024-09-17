Two Walmart heirs top $100 billion wealth for the first time

By Alex Perry for Bloomberg

Abundant wealth is nothing new for the Walton family, whose fortune is tied to the world’s largest retailer.

But for the first time ever, two Walton heirs have topped $100 billion each in net worth and a third sibling hovers just below that amount, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as shares of Walmart Inc. trade at an all-time high after climbing steadily over the past month.

Jim Walton, 76, the youngest son of founder Sam Walton, leads the way with $102.6 billion, while Rob Walton, 79, is at $100.4 billion, according to Bloomberg’s index. Sister Alice Walton, 74, just missed eclipsing the 12-figure mark in wealth at $99.7 billion.