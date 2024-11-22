Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

UK regulator will consider probing Apple's, Google's mobile browsers

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday it had provisionally found the mobile browser markets were not working well for UK businesses and millions of phone users.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 13:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 13:39 IST
Business NewsGoogleUKAppleBrowsers

Follow us on :

Follow Us