<p>Bengaluru: Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO is eyeing a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore and doubling of its retail network in India over the next three years. For the year ended March 2025, UNIQLO reported a turnover of Rs 1,100 crore and a net profit of Rs 178 crore from its Indian operations.</p><p>UNIQLO, a brand owned by Tokyo-headquartered Fast Retailing Co Ltd, entered India in 2019 with its first store in New Delhi. In the last six years, UNIQLO has opened 16 retail stores in India across New Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra. It is opening its first store in Bengaluru on August 29 which marks its entry into south Indian market and one in Pune on September 26.</p><p>"Since our entry into India six years ago, we have received good response from our customers. We have also built a strong presence through online sales. We have grown 60 per cent CAGR in six years. Our profit more than doubled with a 15 per cent margin in FY25," Kenji Inoue, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, UNIQLO India told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>With an annual growth of 30-40 per cent the company expects to achieve a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore in the next three years, he said.</p><p>This growth, he said, will come with the expansion of the retail network in the country. It plans to double its store network in the next three years, Inoue added.</p><p>He said UNIQLO sources the majority of products from its partners in Vietnam, China, and Bangladesh. About 15 per cent of its products sold are sourced from partners across different cities in India including Bengaluru. "We are working with our partners to increase the local production of garments," said.</p><p>The company is producing AIRism innerwear, HEATTECH, Pufftech jacket, Lounge items, T shirts, etc through its partners in India.</p><p>Currently, Uniqlo operates 16 retail outlets in the country and the 17th store will be opened at Bengaluru's Orion Mall spread over 9,012 sq.ft. The 18th store will be opened at Pavilion Mall in Pune on September 26.</p><p>UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group. With global sales of approximately 3.1 trillion yen for the 2024 fiscal year ending August 31, 2024 ($21.42 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2024 rate of $1 = 144.9 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.</p><p>The company has a total of more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.</p>