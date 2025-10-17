Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru doctors advise regulating salt consumption to reduce heart-related deaths, paralysis

Only 12 out of 100 patients in India have high blood pressure well under control, according to WHO data.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 00:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 00:05 IST
Bengaluru newsHealthcaredoctorsHeart diseaseParalysissalt

Follow us on :

Follow Us