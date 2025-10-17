<p>Bengaluru: A Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of doctors from Bengaluru is working to design a programme to reduce excessive salt consumption to reduce mortality related to cardiovascular issues and paralysis.</p>.<p>At a recent meeting, the group decided to launch a statewide movement called 'Salt to Halt' to raise awareness about the dangers of consuming high amounts of salt.</p>.<p>Hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), the meeting was attended by representatives from the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and public health experts.</p>.<p>RGUHS Registrar Dr Riyaz Basha told DH: "According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each adult should consume about five grams of salt daily. While there is no accurate data, people consume at least 8-11 grams of salt, which is dangerous."</p>.Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Namma Metro or Suburban Rail Network: What's Best for Bengaluru.<p>He added that lifestyle, eating out regularly and food with preservatives are adding to the danger. He further said that people are unaware about hypertension and even half of those aware, do not get the required treatment, leading to severe complications.</p>.<p>Only 12 out of 100 patients in India have high blood pressure well under control, according to WHO data.</p>.<p>The TAG will also collaborate with the state government to develop and implement long-term plans to support the cause.</p>