<p>Bengaluru: The Japan Foundation and the Consulate General of Japan in Bengaluru will present 'Yakishime: Earth Metamorphosis', an exhibition showcasing Japan’s distinctive unglazed ceramic tradition, at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road.</p>.<p>The travelling exhibition opens on October 18 and will be on display till October 26.</p>.<p>Yakishime pottery, an unglazed, high-fired Japanese stoneware, is known for its natural, earthy textures and subtle aesthetics shaped by flame and ash. The craft dates back to 12th-century Japan.</p>