Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Japan Foundation to showcase ceramic exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

The travelling exhibition opens on October 18 and will be on display till October 26.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 23:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 23:59 IST
JapanBengaluru newsExhibitionChitrakala Parishathceramic

Follow us on :

Follow Us