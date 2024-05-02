Universal Music Group artists to return to TikTok after new licensing pact

Universal Music Group and TikTok said on Thursday they had reached a new licensing agreement that will restore the label's songs and artists to the social media platform as well as give musicians more protections from artificial intelligence.

TikTok began removing Universal's content from its app after their licensing deal expired in January and the two sides failed to reach agreement on royalties, AI and online safety for TikTok's users.

Describing their new pact as a multi-dimensional deal, the companies said they were working "expeditiously" to return music by the label's artists to TikTok, and also said they would team up to realise new monetization opportunities from TikTok's growing e-commerce capabilities.

They will "work together on campaigns supporting UMG's artists across genres and territories globally," the two firms said in a joint statement.

The short video app is a valuable marketing and promotional tool for the music industry. TikTok is where 16- to 19-year-olds in the United States most commonly discover music, ahead of YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify , according to Midia Research.

"Roughly a quarter of U.S. consumers say they listen to songs they have heard on TikTok," said Tatiana Cirisano, Midia's senior music industry analyst.