Uttar Pradesh one of Amazon's fastest-growing markets, says company official

"Lakhs of our customers, and more than 1.6 lakh sellers are based out of Uttar Pradesh," K N Srikanth, who was in Lucknow on Tuesday to attend a daylong event to "celebrate the success of Amazon in the region", said.

"Hence you will also see that we have large fulfilment centres here to store products from sellers, and ship them across the country," he said.

The company also confirmed Uttar Pradesh as one of the largest markets for Amazon.in, with Lucknow, Noida, and Ghaziabad contributing to more than 50 per cent of the total demand coming from the state.

Speaking about the challenges of reaching last-mile connectivity, he said, "We have concepts like I have space --- where if you are a small shop in a remote place, you can become the delivery hub. Customers can come and pick up the products from there."

He said there are 2,700 such hubs in UP, and it generates revenue for the hub owner itself.

On sales during Holi and Diwali, Srikanth said, "Last year, the Great Indian Festival during Diwali was a phenomenal success. More than 110 crore customers' visits happened during the 35-day-long sale period. Tier-2, tier-3, smaller towns contributed to over 80 per cent of new customers and purchases during that period."