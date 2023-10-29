Vodafone Nears Stake Sale in €5 Billion Spanish Unit to Zegona, Sources Say

The European Commission is tipped to impose strict conditions for the merger, which could potentially lead to Orange and Masmovil having to sell certain assets to a smaller rival. The decision will be taken as a sign of the Commission’s willingness to allow consolidation in the sector.

Zegona, which describes itself as having a “buy-fix-sell” strategy, has already played a key role in the sector’s consolidation in Spain. Founded in 2015 and run by former Virgin Media Ltd. executive Eamonn O’Hare, the company bought and sold Spanish operator Euskaltel SA to Masmovil Ibercom, a deal the took the market from five players down to four.