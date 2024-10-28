Home
Waaree Energies' shares make remarkable market debut; jump nearly 70%

The stock made its market debut at Rs 2,550, reflecting a jump of 69.66% from the issue price on the BSE. It further surged 72.98% to Rs 2,600.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:34 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 10:34 IST
