Wipro promotes 31 staff to senior roles after top-level exodus, internal memos show

Bengaluru: Indian IT services firm Wipro has promoted six employees to senior vice president roles and 25 others to vice president roles, two internal memos seen by Reuters showed.

The promotions, seen by industry watchers as a move to stem senior-level attrition, came after a series of high-profile exits at the country's No 4 software services exporter.

Many senior executives have left Wipro in the past year, including finance chief Jatin Dalal, Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman, and Digital and Cloud head Barath Narayanan.