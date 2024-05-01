Yes Bank gets GST demand orders levying Rs 6.87 lakh penalty

New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has received two GST demand orders, which levied a penalty of over Rs 6.87 lakh.

The penalty levied by the Manipur and Punjab GST departments amounts to Rs 5.05 lakh and over Rs 1.81 lakh, respectively.

"The bank has received two orders from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department, Manipur and Punjab... on April 30, 2024, raising demand for reversal of input tax credit (ITC) along with interest and levy of a penalty of Rs 5,05,940 and Rs 1,81,623, respectively," Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.