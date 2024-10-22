Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, a supporter of renting, buys his first house; 'hypocrite' say netizens

Netizens are calling Kamath's decision to buy a house a "contradiction of his own words" and accused him of giving advice only as a billionaire.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 07:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 07:28 IST
Business NewsNikhil KamathRentingTrendingZerodhabuying

Follow us on :

Follow Us