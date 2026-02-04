<p>New Delhi: Aviation major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindustan-aeronautics-limited">Hindustan Aeronautics Limited</a> on Wednesday said it didn’t receive any communication from the Defence Ministry on dropping out of the indigenous fifth generation fighter aircraft programme while maintaining that it has been pursuing multiple strategic projects that will enter production after 2032.</p><p>This comes a day after reports of the Defence Ministry shortlisting three private company-led consortia – headed by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, Larsen and Toubro and Bharat Forge - for the ambitious advanced medium combat aircraft programme.</p><p>If the plan receives the Centre’s final approval, it will be for the first time that private firms will make a complex technological product like fighter aircraft for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-air-force">Indian Air Force</a>.</p>.Five prototypes of AMCA to be developed before series production: Rajnath.<p>Manufacturing of various types of aircraft for the IAF, under licensed production schemes, was a monopoly for the HAL for decades.</p><p>But this time the HAL, sources said, was not considered because of its very high volume order book, suggesting its capacity is over-stretched. The company has come under sharp criticism in recent months for its failure to deliver the Tejas LCA-Mk1A to the IAF.</p><p>According to reports, HAL’s order book is eight times more than its FY25 turnover, which went against the company as per the AMCA prototype making conditions put forward by the Defence Ministry.</p><p>Nearly two years ago, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved Rs 15,000 crore for the design and development of five AMCA prototypes.</p><p>Once the ministry finalises the winning the bidder, the companies will have to work with Aeronautical Development Agency to make the prototypes by the middle of next decade.</p><p>In a statement, the Bengaluru-based aerospace major said it didn’t receive any official communication from the ministry on AMCA and was not in a position to comment on reports claiming HAL wasn’t considered.</p>.India's 5th-gen stealth fighter jet project takes off: Rajnath Singh okays AMCA project.<p>“HAL is simultaneously advancing multiple strategic programmes, including the Indian Multi Role Helicopter, LCA Mk2, and Combat Air Teaming System, which will further strengthen its technological capabilities and long-term growth prospects. These programmes are expected to enter production post-2032,” it said.</p><p>The company has a robust order book, providing strong revenue visibility, and a healthy production and execution pipeline extending up to 2032.</p><p>HAL is also diversifying its portfolio in the civil aviation segment with platforms such as the Dhruv NG, Hindustan 228 and the SJ 100, which will enhance revenue and provide sustainable growth in the future.</p><p>Earlier this year, the state-owned company said it was developing the AMCA and a prototype was to be ready by 2028.</p>