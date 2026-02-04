Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

U19 World Cup: Aaron's classy hundred carries India to final

India seemed to have a tough task ahead once Afghanistan piled 310 for four, built around hundreds by Faisal Shinozada (110) and Uzairullah Niazal (101).
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 15:59 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia

Follow us on :

Follow Us