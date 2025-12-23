<p>New Delhi: Output of core infrastructure sectors that include cement, steel, fertilisers and energy products, posted a growth of 1.8% in November, marking a rebound from the contraction in the previous month, official data showed on Monday.</p>.<p>The rebound was led by strong growth in output of cement, steel, fertilisers and coal. Cement production in November was 14.5% higher, when compared with the same month last year. Steel output was 6.1% higher, while production of fertilisers and coal was 5.6% and 2.1% higher, respectively.</p>.<p>The key infrastructure sector as measured by the Index of Eight Core Industries had posted a contraction of 0.1% on a year-on-year basis in October.</p>.<p>While there is improvement in the growth on a sequential basis, on a year-on-year basis the situation is worse. In November 2024, core sector growth was recorded at 5.8%. The cumulative growth in output of the eight core industries during the April-November period of the current fiscal stood at 2.4%, as per Ministry of Commerce and Industry data.</p>.<p>The eight core industries that include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, have a 40.27% weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).</p>.Ambuja Cements board approves merger of ACC and Orient Cement.<p>“While core sector growth expectedly improved in November 2025, after the festive season, it remained tepid at 1.8%. The sequential improvement in year-on-year growth between October and November was led by a majority of the sectors, with a particularly sharp pickup in cement (to 14.5% from 5.2%),” said ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar.</p>.<p>“Given the base effects and shift in the festive calendar, it would be more prudent to assess the average for October and November 2025, which stands at a meagre 0.8%, lower than the average growth of 3.0% recorded in H1FY2026. Based on the core sector growth and other high-frequency indicators, we expect the IIP to rise by 3.5-4.5% in November 2025,” she added.</p>.<p>There was contraction in production of energy-linked segments. Crude oil production in November was 3.2% lower, when compared with the same month last year.</p>.<p>Natural gas production declined 2.5% year-on-year, while petroleum refinery output was 0.9% lower, when compared with the same month last year.</p>.<p>Electricity generation, which has 19.85% weight in the index of eight core industries, fell by 2.2% in November, over the same month last year. In the first eight months of the current fiscal, electricity output was 0.3% lower, when compared with the same period last year.</p>